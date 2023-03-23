AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

NYSE:RTX opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

