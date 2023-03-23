AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $219.95 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.54 and a 200-day moving average of $223.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

