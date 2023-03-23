iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 219,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $90.17 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.21.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.