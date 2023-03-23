iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 219,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJS opened at $90.17 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.21.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
