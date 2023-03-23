AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $339.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.02 and a 200-day moving average of $316.77. The company has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

