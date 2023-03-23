AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 292 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $45.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

