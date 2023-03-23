AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.19 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

