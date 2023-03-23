Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHF stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.52.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.