AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 478 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,269,000 after buying an additional 200,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 293,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,347,000 after buying an additional 31,042 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $24,631,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 303.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,049,000 after buying an additional 184,796 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.25.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

