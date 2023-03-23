Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 138,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Down 3.1 %

O stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.79%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

