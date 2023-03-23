Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 54 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 0.8 %

SNPS opened at $371.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.