Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after buying an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

Shares of FTNT opened at $61.21 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

