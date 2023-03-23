Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Tops $9.73 on Exchanges

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for $9.73 or 0.00035305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $97.34 million and approximately $118,426.85 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantfury Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00355945 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.01 or 0.25871332 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010104 BTC.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.77991545 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $110,818.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantfury Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantfury Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.