Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $40.54 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $40.54 million and approximately $1,842.33 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,750.99 or 0.06350784 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00062746 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00022382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00042107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018443 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,277,938,038 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,347,015 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

