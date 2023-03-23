Request Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.47 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Request has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $98.47 million and $2.61 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00030892 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003561 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00199800 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,598.21 or 1.00097577 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0967357 USD and is down -5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,739,567.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

