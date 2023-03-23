Safe Price Reaches $10.55 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $219.87 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $10.55 or 0.00038274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00158517 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00070657 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00041835 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000228 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000661 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.45767383 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.