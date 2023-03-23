Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $48.00 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00010338 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $48.00 million and $208,953.79 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003623 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,084,704 coins and its circulating supply is 16,840,324 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,084,704 with 16,840,324 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.80648238 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $192,157.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

