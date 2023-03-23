Fetch.ai Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $313.60 million and approximately $87.98 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00062746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00042107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018443 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

