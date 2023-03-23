Wanchain Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $55.32 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00062746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00042107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018443 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,303,674 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.