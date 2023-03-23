Render Token Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Render Token has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $506.34 million and approximately $124.80 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00005034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00355945 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.01 or 0.25871332 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010104 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

