ERC20 One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,490.44 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and $1,490.44 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00030892 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003561 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00199800 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,598.21 or 1.00097577 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01011203 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,545.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.