Venus Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $73.50 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $4.96 or 0.00018005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00355945 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.01 or 0.25871332 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,805,654 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

