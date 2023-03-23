Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound USD Coin has a market capitalization of $578.78 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound USD Coin Token Profile

Compound USD Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 26,605,059,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,605,059,812 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. Compound USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.

cUSDC is the Compound’s wrapped version of USDC and it’s available on the Compound platform.”

Compound USD Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

