The Graph (GRT) Price Down 0.1% This Week

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $126.95 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,612,569,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,882,779,093 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

