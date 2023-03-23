Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 843 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $127.16 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $199.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.65.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.96%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

