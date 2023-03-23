Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of ARES opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.91. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 92.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 362.35%.

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,892,196.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,079,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,785,132 and sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

