Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $470,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.72. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

