Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in State Street by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,872,000 after buying an additional 553,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.67. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.68.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

