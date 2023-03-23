Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Roku by 24.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after buying an additional 94,248 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 78.3% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.12.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.31. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $139.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

