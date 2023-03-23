Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $621,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $361.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

