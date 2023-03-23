Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Trimble by 118.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $74.87.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

