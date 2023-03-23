Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,925 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 56.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 204.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.9 %

APO opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

