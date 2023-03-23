Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 441 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $133.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.68 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

