Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $847,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

NVS stock opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.81. The stock has a market cap of $181.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

