Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average is $74.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.