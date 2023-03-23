Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $44,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

