Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 524 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after buying an additional 572,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,224 shares of company stock worth $16,003,460. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $173.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.13. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Barclays dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

