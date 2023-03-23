Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

TNDM opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

