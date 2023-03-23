Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $4,871,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $433.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $442.21 and a 200 day moving average of $412.28. The company has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.94, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.