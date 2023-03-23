Badger DAO Price Tops $3.02 (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00010896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $57.79 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,165,281 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

