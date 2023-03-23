Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Navigator in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Navigator’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

NVGS opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.60. Navigator has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Navigator by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Navigator during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

