Mplx Lp Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mplx in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.44. Mplx has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $35.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,226,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

