Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.19.

META opened at $199.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.99.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $3,244,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $10,026,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,416,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.