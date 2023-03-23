Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IO Biotech, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for IO Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IO Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IO Biotech from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the first quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IO Biotech by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other IO Biotech news, CFO Amy Sullivan bought 25,000 shares of IO Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
