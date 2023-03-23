FY2023 EPS Estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RVLP)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $1.09 on Thursday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $108.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.96% and a negative return on equity of 92.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 718.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

