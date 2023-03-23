DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.37. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of PACW opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Taylor bought 19,800 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after acquiring an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after purchasing an additional 904,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after buying an additional 2,070,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,052,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,794,000 after buying an additional 386,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,887,000 after buying an additional 443,253 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

