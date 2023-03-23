MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of MoneyLion in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The business had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter.

MoneyLion stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,046 shares during the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

