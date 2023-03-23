Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cue Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cue Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Cue Biopharma Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 458,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 848,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 111,836 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

