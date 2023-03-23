Jefferies Financial Group Comments on International Seaways, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of International Seaways in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $9.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ FY2024 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.42 million.

International Seaways Trading Down 1.4 %

INSW has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

NYSE:INSW opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.19%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,400 shares of company stock worth $2,058,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

