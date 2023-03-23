Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hayward Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hayward in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hayward’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.98. Hayward has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hayward by 918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $65,132,593.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $84,412.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $65,132,593.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,273,144 shares of company stock valued at $83,879,623. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

