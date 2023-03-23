Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Euronav NV’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Euronav in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euronav’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $322.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.95 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.67%.
Euronav Stock Performance
NYSE EURN opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.23. Euronav has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Euronav Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth $11,717,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Euronav by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Euronav by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Euronav Company Profile
Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
